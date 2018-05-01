Reuters: Icahn got RFS waiver

The Environmental Protection Agency has granted a financial hardship waiver to an oil refinery owned by billionaire Carl Icahn, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, exempting the Oklahoma facility from requirements under the Renewable Fuel Standards, Reuters reported today.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said Icahn had gotten the waiver "at the expense of rural America."

"Carl Icahn interviewed Scott Pruitt for the job, and now Icahn stands to make millions more from a secret EPA handout," Skor said in a statement.

"This is just one more example of the EPA taking money out of the pockets of American farmers and undermining President Trump's promises to rural communities," she said. "The EPA is giving refineries everything they want, at the expense of rural families, while refusing to move forward on the president's pledge to lift barriers against year-round sales of E15.

"Congress and the White House need to rein in EPA and return the agency to serving the president's promised agenda, including growth in biofuel production and rural job creation," she added.