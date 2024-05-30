Revoking PNTR for China would hurt US ag exports

Revoking Permanent Normal Trade Relations status, which allows China to trade with the United States at most-favored-nation tariff rates, would likely provoke trade retaliation by China, scholars at the University of California-Davis and North Dakota State University said in a report.

The U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party recently recommended revoking PNTR in a report on China’s economic policies. Revoking PNTR would raise China’s agricultural import tariffs by 9.5%. This could result in the value of California’s agricultural exports to China falling by one-third, with associated trade losses of $1 billion annually, the scholars said.