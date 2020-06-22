Reward climbs to $21,000 in missing cattle case
GOLINDA, Texas — Information about the theft of 75 head of cattle off a Falls County ranch just got a lot more valuable.
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills said Jason Farmer Livestock LLC has added $20,000 of their own money to the $1,000 reward offered by Operation Cow Thief. The reward will be paid to an individual who provides information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime. Wills said all information is kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously by calling (888) 830-2333. Additionally, those with information may call Wills directly at (254) 223-2330 or the Falls County Sheriff’s Department at (254) 883-1431.
The steers and heifers of varying weights and colors are branded with laying down F on the left hip. The cattle were reported missing from the Golinda area beginning February 2019 through June 17, 2020.
Wills said a theft of this many animals is “just devastating” for any rancher, and he hopes someone will come forward with information to aid in the ongoing investigation.
“If you’ve seen something, say something,” he said. “It could help us recover the cattle, or at least get the owner restitution for the loss.”
