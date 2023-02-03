Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers lead investigation into livestock killing

FORT WORTH, Texas ­– Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers are looking for information in relation to a shooting of a registered Red Angus bull. Information leading to an arrest or indictment of involved parties is eligible for a cash reward.

The shooting occurred between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 off Horseshoe Lake Road near Iowa Park in Wichita County. The 1-year-old bull was outside in pens attached to a barn.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call John Vance at (903) 438-6251 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at (817) 916-1775.