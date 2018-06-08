Reward offered for information in Stilwell, Okla., cattle theft

STILWELL, Okla. — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings is seeking information after 24 head of cattle were stolen from the Stilwell Livestock Auction in Stilwell, Okla.

Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA is offering cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the recovery of the animals and arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

It's believed that the perpetrator or perpetrators entered the Stilwell Livestock Auction barn at an unknown time in the overnight hours between June 5 and 6, 2018. The suspect or suspects made entry by cutting a padlock and are then believed to have loaded the animals onto a trailer for transport.

The stolen cattle all had yellow ear tags and include:

– Seven black Brangus heifers weighing approximately 700 pounds.

– One black Brangus steer weighing approximately 700 pounds.

– 12 black steers weighing approximately 475-550 pounds.

– Four black heifers weighing approximately 475-500 pounds.

The case is being investigated by TSCRA Special Ranger Cummings with the assistance of the Adair County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrators is asked to call TSCRA's Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333, Special Ranger Cummings at (918) 342-0888 or the Adair County Sheriff's Office.

All information is kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously.