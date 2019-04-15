Reward offered for information on stolen goats

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Wadsworth is seeking information in connection to the recent theft of 24 heavy-bred Boer show nanny goats. They were stolen from a property in Midland County, April 8, 2019. Multiple fences were cut, and it is believed that the animals were herded onto a trailer for transport.

Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime. Midland Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward of $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

According to Wadsworth, the goats all have scrapie tags and tags that say, "Custer Show Goats." The nanny goats are due to kid within the week and are very gentle.

Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrator or perpetrators is asked to call TSCRA's Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333, Special Ranger Kenny Wadsworth at (325) 392-2552 or the Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

All information is kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously.