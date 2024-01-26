Rewards for restraint

With the arrival of a handful of wolves, Western Slope residents who see them as a threat to their interests may be tempted to take matters into their own hands. They will do well to exercise restraint. First, to avoid a fine of up to $100,000, jail time, and loss of hunting privileges, but second, to reap the rewards wolves bring.

John Vucetich wrote, in his 2021 book, “Restoring the Balance,” “The health of ecosystems inhabited by large herbivores depends on the cascading trophic effects of predation.” And he asks, “What is wolf predation good for? For the material well-being of many human communities depend on healthy forests and grasslands that can be degraded with over browsing and overgrazing.” He goes on, “Forget utility and economics. Most humans find wonder and beauty in wolves, carnivores, and the entire cornucopia of biodiversity.”

Wolves promote the health of elk, deer and moose by detecting, selecting, and removing animals with maladies such as jaw necrosis, brain worm, osteoarthritis and chronic wasting disease. If you want healthy animals to hunt, you want wolves on the job removing diseased animals.

Meanwhile, wolves have not reduced elk numbers across Idaho, Montana and Wyoming; instead, these states have more elk now than there were in 1995, when wolves returned.

Since 1995, livestock losses to wolves in the Northern Rockies have been minuscule — averaging 0.003% of cattle and 0.03% of sheep inventory — and all losses are compensated. Coexistence strategies work, and compensation is generous.

RANCHER CONCERNS

The young rancher from Toponas whose opinion about the release of wolves nearby deserves our sympathy; not for the calamities he anticipates, but for his baseless fears about wolves.

Helpless? Hardly. CPW wrote numerous means of assistance to livestock owners into the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, and has the most generous compensation plan of any state.

Fear for your children’s safety is natural, but misplaced. Wolves are the least dangerous large predator in North America. In the last 100 years, one woman was killed by wolves in Alaska in 2010 where 10,000 wolves live, and one man was reported killed by wolves in Saskatchewan in 2005, among 60,000 wolves. Colorado had 34,933 loose dogs in 2017. Fatal dog attacks in the United States kill 30 to 50 people each year.

In 1995-1996, 31 wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone. Their numbers average about 100 recently. To 2021, 113,857,558 people had visited the park, and from 1995 to 2021, 1,123,136 backcountry use nights had been recorded. No one has been injured there by a wolf.

Elk populations have increased in all three states between 1995, when wolves returned, and the present. In 1995, Montana had 109,550 elk; in 2021, 141,785, with a goal of 92,138.

On average, 60 cattle are taken per year by wolves out of 2,500,000 in Montana. In 2021, Montana had 1,150 wolves.

Bishop is from Bozeman, Mont.