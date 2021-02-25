Reyes Russell 30th Annual Angus Bull Sale

TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 02-23-2021

Location: MR Angus Ranch-Wheatland,Wyoming

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Averages

228 Angus Bulls Averaged $6,288

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lot 4 at $18,500, MR OUTSIDE 23659, DOB 6/5/19, #19942043, KR OUTSIDE 7687 x MR GINNI 2072, Sold to Diamond Tail Ranch, Greybull, Wyoming

Lot 62 at $17,500, MR COMMODORE 25269, DOB 6/12/19, #199114055, KESSLERS COMMODORE 6516 x MR ENCHANT 22703, Sold to Wheeler Mountain Angus, Whitehall, Montana

Lot 2 at $16,000, MR DINERO 00309, DOB 6/9/19, #19914018, KMR CASH 355 x MR ALLIE 1490, Sold to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming

Lot 73 at $15,500, MR RESERVE 33859, DOB 6/1/19, #19914185, KESSLERS RESERVE 7530 x MR SARA 25497, Sold to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming

Lot 13 at $14,500, MR GREAT 27659, DOB 6/4/19, #19914084, GRANGER GREAT FALLS 053 x MR HOLLY 22894, Sold to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming

Lot 3 at $14,500, MR ARDA 30709, DOB 6/6/19, #19914127, ARDA RUSH LAKE 38D x MR GLADIS 26786, Sold to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming

TOP KMR YEARLING ANUGS BULL:

Lot 229 at $8,000, KMR ANCHOR 320, DOB 1/11/20, #19714688, FREYS ATHLETE x KMR LADY 151, Sold to Ron Lossi, Alliance, Nebraska

Comments

The 80 mph wind gusts couldn’t keep loyal customers from attending the 30th Annual Reyes-Russell Angus Bull Sale, held at the MR Angus ranch outside of Wheatland, Wyo., on Feb. 22, 2021. The program has a long history of offering high quality Angus cattle that are developed with correct foot and bone structure in mind, easy fleshing, deep ribbed, and will thrive at high elevations. Congratulations on a great sale!