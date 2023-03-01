 Reyes/ Russell Angus Bull Sale | TheFencePost.com
Reyes/ Russell Angus Bull Sale

  • TFP Rep: Brady Williams
  • Date of Sale: 02/27/2023
  • Location: Wheatland, Wyo., at the ranch
  • Auctioneers: Lex Madden and Lander Nicodemus
  • Averages:
    240 bulls averaged $6,899
  • Comments:
    It was a breezy day in Wheatland, Wyo., for the Reyes and Russell Angus Bull Sale. There were a nice set of mostly 2-year-old PAP tested bulls. With a good crowd of bull buyers in the stands it was a great sale. 

    High selling bull was lot 6 MR Next 00131 son of Next Gen 36 Next Step 189 x MR Marlboro 3308 for $21,000.

    Lot 4 MR Outside 34791 son of KR Outside 7687 x Granger Great Falls 053 for $20,000.

    Lot 67 MR Ideal 36671 son of Ideal 4223 of 1168 BLKBRD x KMR Cash 355 for $20,000.

    Lot 71 MR Ideal 36121 son of Ideal 4223 of 1168 BLKBIRD x McConnell Duty 5291 for $20,000.

    Lot 8 MR Commodore 36461 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x Apex Sirloin 1906 for $17,000.

    Top Yearling Bull was lot 238 KMR Exclusive 532 son of Musgrave 316 Exclusive x Sitz Uncommon for $18,000.
