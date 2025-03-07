Reyes/Russell Angus
- TFP Rep: Jaramie McLean
- Date of Sale: 02/24/2025
- Location: MR Angus Ranch, Wheatland, Wyo.
- Auctioneers: Lander Nicodemus and Kyle Shobe
- Averages:
238 2-year-old and yearling bulls sold for an average of $9,937
Top Selling 2-year-old bulls:
Lot 64 sold for $37,000; MR Gus 40243; 6/16/23; 21124811; Sire: Simonson Gus 1731; Dam: MR Thelma 35781
Lot 2 sold for $34,000; MR Stunner 38313; 5/28/23; 21124779; Sire: SRS Stunner 8235H; Dam: MR Nettie 32930
Lot 69 sold for $27,000; MR Inside 35733; 5/02/23; 21124741; Sire: MR Inside 23659; Dam: MR Sara 27539
Lot 72 sold for $25,000; MR Progressive 33833; 6/03/23; 21124718; Sire: MR Progressive 30040
Lot 4 sold for $23,000; MR 406 Titus L1; 5/17/23; 20887863; Sire: McKellar Titus; Dam: Curtin Erroline 3039
Top selling yearling bulls:
Lot 240 sold for $25,000; KMR Extra 953; 12/08/23; 21044527; Sire: KMR Exclusive 532; Dam: RSR Mary Jane 919
Lot 243 sold for $22,000; KMR Stuward 904; 2/26/24; 21044533; Sire: Musgrave Statesman; Dam: #R S R Rita Cole 923
- Comments:
Little bit windy in Wheatland, Wyo., on Feb. 24 but that didn’t stop Reyes/ Russell Angus from having a great turn out for their 34th Annual Bull Sale. The high quality of genetics and plenty to choose from, made for a very successful sale. Congratulations on an excellent sale.