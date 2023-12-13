RFA anticipates guidance on sustainable aviation fuel tax credits
|The Renewable Fuels Association said today it anticipates the Treasury Department issuing guidance on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) tax credits “very soon.”
“It is not an exaggeration to say this guidance represents a ‘make-or-break’ opportunity for the future of the U.S. SAF industry,” said RFA.
“First and foremost, we seek explicit and specific recognition of the Argonne GREET model as an allowable methodology for determining the carbon intensity of various SAF production pathways (which ultimately determines whether SAF qualifies for the tax credit and the value of the credit),” RFA said in a statement.
|RFA said it also seeks:
▪ “Direction on how producers are expected to apply for the credit, verify or certify carbon intensity scores, and reporting and recordkeeping requirements.
▪ Additional detail on validation and audit procedures.
▪ Fairness and consistency in how carbon intensity scoring methodologies are applied to all SAF feedstocks and pathways.”
RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper said, “This is a pivotal moment for the future of sustainable aviation fuels. The Treasury guidance will go a long way in determining whether U.S. farmers and ethanol producers are able to significantly contribute to the goal of decarbonizing the aviation sector, or if they’ll be left by the wayside. Agriculture is ready to do its part; America’s ethanol producers are standing by with affordable, low-carbon solutions to immediately begin reducing emissions from air transportation. All we’re asking for is a fair, science-based methodology that gives us an opportunity to compete.”