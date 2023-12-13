RFA anticipates guidance on sustainable aviation fuel tax credits

RFA said it also seeks:

▪ “Direction on how producers are expected to apply for the credit, verify or certify carbon intensity scores, and reporting and recordkeeping requirements.

▪ Additional detail on validation and audit procedures.

▪ Fairness and consistency in how carbon intensity scoring methodologies are applied to all SAF feedstocks and pathways.”



RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper said, “This is a pivotal moment for the future of sustainable aviation fuels. The Treasury guidance will go a long way in determining whether U.S. farmers and ethanol producers are able to significantly contribute to the goal of decarbonizing the aviation sector, or if they’ll be left by the wayside. Agriculture is ready to do its part; America’s ethanol producers are standing by with affordable, low-carbon solutions to immediately begin reducing emissions from air transportation. All we’re asking for is a fair, science-based methodology that gives us an opportunity to compete.”