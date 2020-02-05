RFA: Ethanol 15 sales a record in 2019, but could have been higher

A Renewable Fuels Association analysis found that approximately 500 million gallons of E15 were sold nationwide in 2019, setting a new record.

RFA said that the increase proves that the Trump administration’s elimination last summer of an obsolete regulatory barrier is working, but sales would have been even stronger if not for the Renewable Fuel Standard compliance exemptions granted by EPA to dozens of refineries.

E15 sales in Minnesota — the only state that tracks monthly purchases of higher ethanol blends—increased by nearly a third in 2019, compared to 2018. The review by RFA Chief Economist Scott Richman extrapolated the Minnesota data nationally, finding that 499 million gallons of E15 — containing 75 million gallons of ethanol — were sold across the country in 2019.