RFA’s Cooper to attend house ag hearing on electric vehicles

The House Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday titled Implications of Electric Vehicle Investments for Agriculture and Rural America.

The committee has not released the witness list, but the Renewable Fuels Association has announced that Geoff Cooper, its CEO, will testify.

“There is no doubt that electric vehicles are an important piece of the strategy for decarbonizing the transportation sector, but as I will testify, we can jumpstart decarbonization efforts today by tapping the enormous potential of agriculture and expanding our use of renewable fuels like ethanol,” Cooper said in a news release. “Reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 will require an all-of-the-above strategy that takes a technology-neutral approach, and America’s farmers and ethanol producers are ready and willing to do their part.”

The hybrid hearing will be held at 10 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.