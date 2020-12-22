1 (5 pound) standing beef rib roast

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Allow roast to stand at room temperature for at least 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Combine the salt, pepper and garlic powder in a small cup.

Place the roast on a rack in a roasting pan so that the fatty side is up and the rib side is on the bottom.

Rub the seasoning onto the roast.

Roast for 1 hour in the preheated oven.

Turn the oven off and leave the roast inside.

Do not open the door.

Leave it in there for 3 hours. 30 to 40 minutes before serving, turn the oven back on at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) to reheat the roast.

The internal temperature should be at least 145 degrees F (62 degrees C).

Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 minutes before carving into servings.