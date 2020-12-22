Rib Roast
1 (5 pound) standing beef rib roast
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Allow roast to stand at room temperature for at least 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
Combine the salt, pepper and garlic powder in a small cup.
Place the roast on a rack in a roasting pan so that the fatty side is up and the rib side is on the bottom.
Rub the seasoning onto the roast.
Roast for 1 hour in the preheated oven.
Turn the oven off and leave the roast inside.
Do not open the door.
Leave it in there for 3 hours. 30 to 40 minutes before serving, turn the oven back on at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) to reheat the roast.
The internal temperature should be at least 145 degrees F (62 degrees C).
Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 minutes before carving into servings.
