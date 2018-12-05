Riemann named 2018 K-State Animal Sciences & Industry Distinguished Alumnus

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Dr. Jim Riemann, Wamego, Kan., was recognized as this year's Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry Distinguished Alumnus on Dec. 3.

Riemann is an industry-leading authority in steam pasteurization of beef carcasses. He earned three degrees from K-State — a bachelor's degree in agricultural education in 1966, a master's degree in animal science in 1973 and a doctorate in food science in 1974.

Upon completion of graduate school, Riemann went to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville as a teaching and research faculty member in meat science. His research focused on meat animal composition, meat palatability, packaging and further processing.

In 1992, Riemann entered private industry becoming director of a new beef research and development program for Excel Corp. (Cargill) in Wichita, Kan. He placed a strong emphasis on creating new food safety technologies which resulted in two patented processes placing the company in an industry-leading role in food safety. In addition to the research and development focus, Riemann worked with K-State's David Shafer to host the state 4-H Meat Judging Contest for several years.

In late 1998, Riemann was named president of Certified Angus Beef LLC and moved to Wooster, Ohio. During his tenure, brand extensions of CAB®All Natural and CAB®Prime were created and the program was transformed into an LLC. He retired in late 2006.

In January 2011, Riemann left retirement to serve as Kansas Department of Agriculture assistant secretary and oversee nine regulatory programs. He retired from that role in August 2013.

Recommended Stories For You

"Jim has been a leader and visionary for the meat industry, addressing real-world issues through his service in academics, industry and government," said Evan Titgemeyer, K-State ASI interim department head. "Through the years, Jim has contributed his time and talents to improve the agricultural industry. He currently devotes time to the Livestock and Meat Industry Council, leading the nonprofit organization to support animal agriculture through research, teaching and outreach programs of the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry."

Riemann and his wife, Nancy, reside in Wamego, Kan. They have two children and seven grandchildren.