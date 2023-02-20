Ringenberg and Olson are national wool contest winners

Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington Neb., was the 2023 Senior Division National Make It With Wool Winner. Courtesy photo

Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington Neb., was the 2023 Senior Division National Make It With Wool Winner and Emma Olson of Sargent, Neb., was fourth runner-up in the Junior Division. The National Make It With Wool competition was held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry Association Convention, Jan. 19-21, in Fort Worth, Texas, according to Andrea Nisley, state MIWW director. The wool contest has been conducted for 75 years.

Ringenberg also received two other special awards, the Senior Division Exemplary Construction award and second place in the Creative Machine Embroidery category. As a national winner Ringenberg received a $1,500 cash award, from the American Sheep Industry Women, $250 cash award from Heidi Aleman Sorrano, subscription to Threads Magazine, wool fabrics, a sheep pelt, a MIWW garment bag and sash, and a trip to the 2024 National MIWW Contest.

For her entry, Ringenberg constructed and modeled a heather gray fitted princess-seamed coat with a high neck and flared skirt. To coordinate with the coat, she constructed a classic sleeveless plaid wool halter dress. Ringenberg is the daughter of Joel and Stephanie Ringenberg.

Emma Olson received Pendleton wool fabrics, wooden spool holder, Schmetz gift bag, Coats & Clarks thread assortment and sewing notions. For her entry, Olson constructed and modeled a plaid wool jumpsuit. She is the daughter of Pete and Kyla Olson.

Emma Olson of Sargent, Neb., was fourth runner-up in the Junior Division. Courtesy photo

The trip and contest were sponsored by the American Sheep Industry Women, American Sheep Industry Association, Nebraska Sheep and Goat Industry, and Nebraska Make It With Wool.

The purpose of the Make It With Wool Contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, to encourage personal creativity in sewing, to recognize creative skills and to develop life skills.

Contestants must select, construct, and model their own garments. All entries must be made with 100 percent wool or wool blend (minimum 60 percent wool or specialty wool fiber) for each fashion fabric or yarn used.