Rise of the robot vacuum

I am now the confused, frustrated, baffled, and exasperated owner of a robot vacuum.

As many of you know I had back surgery a couple of years ago and I still have back pain that is considerably worse when I vacuum. So, I thought having a robot vacuum would be the perfect solution. That is if you can get the darn thing to work.

But first I had no idea which one to buy and there are several to choose from. I enlisted the help of my daughter because she and a few of her neighbors have robot vacuums.

She came through and sent me a couple that she thought would work for me.

The problem is that it needs to be connected to our WIFI. I have other household gadgets that work successfully in my house, but this one has me stumped.

Why can’t they just have buttons on the vacuum so I can choose what I want done from there, and a little button that says go.

Nothing is more exasperating than trying to make something connect to your phone and every time you get to that sweet spot where the vacuum is supposed to tell me it is connected and instead to get a message that there is no connection.

After I spent three days working on it, finally, my husband got it to work, and it cleaned the whole house. But he doesn’t know what he did to make it work and it will take some time for him to figure out how to do it again.

In the meantime, he has spent countless hours watching the vacuum do its thing. He calls it she, but I have a much more colorful name for the device. Alas, yelling and swearing at the it gets you nowhere.

But don’t fret loyal readers, I have a secret weapon that I am not afraid to deploy. It’s called the grandchildren. If they can’t get this monstrosity connected to the internet nobody can.

I predict that by this time next week, the robot vacuum will be totally in my control and my floors will be dust and dirt free.