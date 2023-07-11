RMA expands insurance for camelina

The Agriculture Department’s Risk Management Agency has announced it will expand insurance for camelina in the Southern Plains and Pacific Northwest regions.

RMA now allows written agreements on camelina in select counties in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary Sustainable Oils, Inc., the world’s largest camelina producer, collaborated extensively with the USDA to make this expansion possible, RMA said.

Camelina is a nonfood crop that is used as an ultra-low carbon feedstock for renewable fuel production and as an ingredient for high protein animal feed. Its short production cycle allows camelina to be incorporated into existing crop rotations providing the benefits of a cover crop during idle/fallow land periods, and additional revenue for growers, RMA said.