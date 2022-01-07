RMEF helps conserve prime elk habitat in Colorado

MISSOULA, Mont. — Prime Colorado elk habitat in two different parts of the state is now permanently conserved thanks to two families who value wildlife and sought out the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to help them protect their land.

“We both salute and recognize the Mancuso and Tolson families who each entered into a voluntary conservation agreement with RMEF to protect a combined 1,966 acres of important elk range,” said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO.

The Mancuso family enlarged its previous 2018 Burris Mountain conservation easement by nearly 700 acres north of Cotopaxi. The acreage provides important habitat for elk and mule deer. It lies within the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, a collaborative planning area of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.

David Tolson placed protections on 1,279 acres of his land approximately 40 miles east of Craig. The property sits between more than 2,800 acres of BLM land to the west and 10,500 acres of BLM land to the east. Tolson has it enrolled in Colorado’s Ranching for Wildlife program under the Snake River Ranch, making it available for 40 to 60 hunters annually.

“Though approximately 225 miles apart, each of these properties features key wildlife and riparian habitat for elk, mule deer and other species,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. “Tolson’s Camel Back Mountain property itself lies within vital elk and mule deer winter range as well as an elk migration corridor.”

RMEF holds voluntary conservation agreements protecting more than 3,800 acres of wildlife habitat just a few miles from the Burris Mountain project.