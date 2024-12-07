RMFU convention well-attended

Chad Franke, a producer from Lander, Wyo., is the current RMFU president and said the recent convention in Colorado Springs was a success with positive policy discussion about a plethora of issues and concerns. He said there was good delegate representation and he anticipates a good membership growth year.

“We have a chapter on the Navajo Nation down in New Mexico and we spent some time discussing land and water policy,” Franke said. “On the reservation they have some unique challenges that none of us really deal with. They have some issues coming from the reservation structure both within their tribe and how the USDA and the Bureau of Indian Affairs deal with that.”

Franke said there was ample discussion about President-elect Donald Trump’s nominations for his cabinet, including the secretary of agriculture and the Secretary of the Interior North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

“(Burgum) is a Western states governor so he is well aware of a lot of the issues we face out here,” Franke said. “Of course, coming from North Dakota is supportive of energy development which we tend to be supportive of multiple use so long as it’s done responsibly. I don’t think it was a controversial pick from our standpoint.”

Awards were also presented during the meeting to: Farm Family of the Year, the Hagenbuch family; Meritorious Service Award, Dan Waldvogle; Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Dale McCall; John Stencel Leadership Award, Theresa Schuller and Tracy Raymond; Cooperative Champions Award, Minsun Ji; Fellows Excellence in Leadership and Service Award, Jennifer Scharpe; President’s Award, Marv Hamann and Keith Kohrs.

Franke said RMFU has an opening for a government relations advocate (contract lobbyist) to support advocacy work in Wyoming. The independent contractor will work for and represent RMFU and its members. The successful candidate will be responsible for leading lobbying efforts in the state of Wyoming and will be guided by the RMFU Wyoming Policy adopted annually by its members.