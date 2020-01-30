RMFU says WOTUS revision clears up confusion

DENVER ­­– Action by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revise its definition of “waters of the United States” under the Clean Water Act clears up confusion over what is – and isn’t – subject to federal authority, says Rocky Mountain Farmers Union

Earlier definitions of WOTUS were considered too vague and subject to interpretation. Under the Trump administration’s rule, known as the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, federal protections will be limited to territorial seas and certain lakes and ponds, as well as major rivers, their primary tributaries, and wetlands along their banks. All other waterways, including streams that run intermittently due to local weather events, will fall under state jurisdiction.

The RMFU board of directors says it is critical for farmers, ranchers, and state and federal agencies to all have the same understanding of how the Clean Water Act will be implemented.

“Local communities, landowners, and regulators will now know with confidence and clarity where their specific responsibilities begin and end,” said the board.

Rocky Mountain Farmers Union is a general farm organization whose 20,000 members make a living farming, ranching, and living in rural communities in Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming.