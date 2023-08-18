Road-side advertising

For readers “of a certain age” we have fond memories of Burma Shave signs but the story behind them may surprise you. The marketing idea was created by Alan Odell in 1925, when his father, Clinton, knew that the company they owned was in deep financial trouble. Clinton had hired a chemist to develop a brushless shaving cream; previously shavers had used shaving brushes to apply shaving soap. If the brushes were not dried before shutting them into travel cases, they had the tendency to mold and develop a bad odor.

YOUR SHAVING BRUSH

HAS HAD ITS DAY

SO WHY NOT SHAVE

THE MODERN WAY

BURMA-SHAVE

Once the brushless shaving cream was on the market it was time to make it known to the public. The entrepreneurial family tried giving jars away, hoping for repeat orders. That just dug them deeper into the hole. Odell noticed roadside directional signs for services and wondered if Burma Shave could come up with signs to improve their sales. Patriarch Clinton inquired of advertising men he knew and they told him it wouldn’t work. Since nothing else was working, Odell talked him into it. Each year they produced 16 or so new slogans. The texts were brief and corny, making them more memorable.

An example of a six-sign message:

The words were placed on successive signs, to be read one at a time as vehicles went down the highway. The Odells figured out with the speed limit of 35 miles per hour, the signs should be spaced 3 seconds apart and would consist of five or six signs; the first ones made a rhyme to make the slogans memorable and the last sign simply said Burma Shave. The signs were paced to give enough time to read and to look forward in anticipation for the next one. In the later years some signs were also safety messages.

Feb. 7, 1963 the Burma-Vita company was sold to Philip Morris, Inc. and was operated as a division of a subsidiary, American Safety Razor Products. As a result, the Odells were told that all Burma Shave signs were to be removed as soon as possible.

One of those sign groups from that last year read:

EVERY DAY

WE DO OUR PART

TO MAKE YOUR FACE

A WORK OF ART

BURMA-SHAVE

These signs differed in a number of ways from current billboards. They were 36 inches long, signs with one color text, no images nor graphics. There was nothing flashy about them, they were just fun and memorable.

Sanders writes from the family farm in southwestern South Dakota. She can be reached through peggy@peggysanders.com .