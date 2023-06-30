Meinzer

“I packed everything, trust me!” Famous last words from those of us that are more in a hurry to leave on the family vacation than we are to actually make sure that we indeed pack everything for the family. I don’t know about most of you out there, but my family vacations tend to look like that of the Griswald family. No, I don’t go to the mountains in my station wagon to find the perfect Christmas tree, but I do have Clark’s ability to fly by the seat of his pants and embarrass the wife and kids all at the same time.

Let’s take a look at the individual roles of the family when we prepare and eventually take our family vacation. Mom is usually the one who coordinates the vacation. She plans down to the last minute where we will go, what we will see, what we need to pack, where we will stay, and how many diapers for the baby we should pack. She has a list, usually written in her calendar book, the white board in the office, on a note on the fridge and spread out over about 50 different reminders on her phone. She needs this vacation more than probably anyone else in the family, but until the car is packed and, on the road, she won’t be able to let herself relax. She’ll fuss and panic over every little detail and go over her list like Santa looking for juvenile delinquents. Remember the mommy bag that was the size of a 50-pound feed sack? She’s got one for vacations that looks like an equipment bag for an NFL team.

While mom fusses and plans over every detail, the kids are oblivious to all her hard work. The only thing they care about is when they will get to swimming at the hotel pool. Mom has asked each child at least three times to put their shoes on so that we can get in the car and go. She has also told them to find their stuffed animal and blanket that they cannot go to sleep without. These instructions went in one ear and right out the other. They are too busy picking a fight with one another over whose favorite color is better. By this time mom is no longer the sweet loving and kind soul that holds the family together. Instead, she is now more like a grizzly bear coming out of hibernation too early. She’s tired, hungry, getting grumpier by the minute, and if someone doesn’t put their shoes on and get in the car in the next 2 minutes, we might need to take cover.

This whole-time dad has been totally ignoring the chaos that is taking place all around him. He’s done the things he thinks have been the most helpful. He loaded the luggage, checked the oil and the tire pressure, mowed the lawn, called his long-lost friend from college, trimmed the hedges, watered the dog, played checkers on his phone and taken out the trash. He checks his watch and then takes his life into his own hands when he asks his bride what is taking so long. When he regains consciousness after taking a child’s shoe to the side of the head, he remembers some thoughts are better kept to oneself.

As the children are finally loaded, mom is buckled in her seat, and dad is looking at the road with the eye that isn’t swollen shut, the road trip kicks off. They will only get about an hour from home before realizing someone forgot a wallet, a phone, or a stuffed animal that cannot be lived without. Vacations are only taken about once a year because that’s about how long it takes to get over the stress of the previous one. That’s all for this time, hopefully your family vacations are relaxing and filled with memories. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.