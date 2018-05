Roast Beef and Blue Cheese Panini | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 tbsp. butter

1 large sweet onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 loaf Italian bread, halved lengthwise

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 pound deli roast beef, sliced thin

1 c. arugula leaves

4 oz. blue cheese, crumbled

2 tbsp. mayonnaise

Preheat Panini grill.

Place butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until melted.

Add onion slices, and cook 10 minutes or until soft and caramelized, stirring often.

Brush outsides of bread with olive oil.

Place bottom half of bread on Panini grill.

Top evenly with roast beef, onion slices and arugula.

Combine blue cheese and mayonnaise; spread mixture on cut side of bread top, and place bread over arugula.

Cook 5 minutes, or until bread is golden.