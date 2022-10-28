Rob-See-Co announces acquisition of Federal Hybrids

ELKHORN, Neb. — Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company located in Elkhorn, Neb., acquired Federal Hybrids, an Iowa-based seed company. This acquisition positions Rob-See-Co as the 14th largest corn seed company in the United States.

“We are excited to welcome the Federal Hybrids team into the Rob-See-Co family,” said Rob Robinson, Rob-See-Co CEO. “Rob-See-Co and Federal Hybrids share the culture of a regional, family-owned company. Both companies offer a simple, transparent business model and value the customer relationship. Given the synergies between the two companies, we see a mutually beneficial relationship.”

With limited geographic overlap, Rob-See-Co expects to work with 100% of Federal Hybrids distributors and these distributors will continue to sell Federal Hybrids brands through the 2022/2023 growing season. Rob-See-Co will continue to operate out of Rob-See-Co’s headquarters in Elkhorn,, but will utilize the federal offices in Elgin and West Bend, IA for Federal Hybrids and ongoing operations.

Both company’s customers will benefit from increased efficiencies and greater buying power as well as increased access to genetics and product development capabilities. Federal Hybrid customers will gain an expanded corn portfolio and more choices in soybean germplasm providers to increase options and product performance. Federal customers will also have access to Masters Choice specialty silage and forage products, as well as Streamline Ag seed-driven crop inputs. All customers will continue working with their respective Federal Hybrid and Rob-See-Co representatives.

“We feel this is a great opportunity to enhance the Federal Hybrids customers with broader access to outstanding, world-class genetics, traits, and crop inputs, which I believe will also provide distributors, and their dealers, with expanded sales opportunities,” said Tim Butikofer, president at Federal Hybrids. “I believe Rob-See-Co is a like-minded company that values relationships and the importance of maintaining an independent, family-based business.”

