Rob-See-Co announces inaugural Forage Summits

ELKHORN, Neb. — Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company located in Elkhorn, Neb., is thrilled to announce the launch of the inaugural Forage Summits scheduled to take place from Jan. 15 to Feb. 29, 2024. These comprehensive summits are open to everyone who values silage and forage in general. The focus of these events will center around an in-depth exploration of corn forage lines.

Scott Harris, Rob-See-Co Forage Division manager, will spearhead the summits, supported by Amy Hoy, the Silage Portfolio manager. Attendees can expect an array of topics, including plot data for Real Silage Dairy, Real Silage Beef and Masters Choice. Additionally, the summit will feature the unveiling and review of the 2023-2024 Forage Book. The key discussion will encompass hybrid placement, silage product data, the impact of Streamline Ag products on forage products, and insights into other offerings such as Alfalfa, Inoculants and Forage Sorghum.

“The Forage team is excited to bring this innovative information to the agricultural community,” said Scott Harris. “Our mission is rooted in the consistent evaluation of products to ensure that our forage customers have the essential tools for success, and sharing our research at these summits is an integral part of fulfilling that mission.”

The Forage Summits will kick off in Ravenna, Mo. on Jan. 15, with a total of 13 in-person sessions across various locations, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. For those unable to attend in person, the summits will also offer two online options. For anyone interested in attending, the links to additional location and date options, as well as the link to signup can be found at https://www.robseeco.com/news-feed/announcing-2024-rob-see-co-forage-summits .

To stay updated on Rob-See-Co’s innovative initiatives and to learn more about the Forage Division, visit http://www.robseeco.com .