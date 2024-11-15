Rob-See-Co announces leadership team appointments

Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company located in Elkhorn, Neb., is pleased to announce two leadership team appointments. Brian Davis will assume the role of national sales manager and Jeff Dilbeck will assume the role of AgVisors director.

In his role as national sales manager, Davis will assume responsibility for all Rob-See-Co’s dealer and distributor sales force. The Rob-See-Co sales team currently consists of regional sales managers, district sales managers, dealers, and distributors. Davis’s focus will be on managing and developing these sales channels, as well as recruiting additional DSMs, dealers and distributors.

As the AgVisors director, Dilbeck will be responsible for the design and development of the AgVisors sales channel. AgVisors will sell Rob-See-Co seed, Streamline Ag (seed-driven crop inputs), and a light offering of crop protection and fertilizer. Coined as a “Micro Retail” model, the development of AgVisors is critical to the future of Rob-See-Co. The objective is to build the AgVisors sales channel to a significant portion of Rob-See-Co sales by 2030.

“We are excited to welcome Brian Davis and Jeff Dilbeck into their new leadership roles,” said Rob Robinson, CEO of Rob-See-Co. “Brian’s proven track record in sales management will help us continue to strengthen and expand our dealer and distributor relationships, ensuring we provide the best support to our growing network. Jeff’s leadership in developing the AgVisors sales channel will be pivotal in shaping the future of Rob-See-Co, as we look to innovate and expand our reach in the agricultural market.”

These leadership changes come as part of Rob-See-Co’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its sales strategies and continuing its growth in the agriculture sector.

Bison scholarships awarded to 5 university students

Five emerging livestock industry leaders received welcomed financial support this month as they were named recipients of 2025 Throlson American Bison Foundation and Zahringer Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship review committee reviewed numerous applications and narrowed it down to five stand-out students. Meredith Halweg, from the University of Wyoming, is this year’s recipient of $5,000 from the Rich Zahringer Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports those students who focus on agricultural business and accounting in recognition of the fund’s namesake, who was a longtime bison industry accountant and is among the pioneers of the modern bison business. The scholarship is made possible by Rocky Mountain Natural Meats in Henderson, Colo.

The Throlson American Bison Foundation is distributing $20,000 to four recipients leading the way in bison focused academics. The primary mission of the foundation is to annually award scholarships in bison related studies. Some previous winning students have pursued degrees in veterinary medicine (production or pathology research), nutrition (livestock or meat), animal science and behavior science. One common theme they have all possessed is an interest in the advancement of the bison industry

This year’s scholarship recipients include:

Kaylee Kipp – Texas A&M University

Summer Lara – Colorado State University

Lauren Thompson – Kansas State University

Garrett Weldy – South Dakota State University

The Throlson American Bison Foundation is named after its founder, Ken Throlson, DVM, a pioneer of the modern bison business and awards outstanding college students with an interest in the burgeoning bison industry. You can support the Throlson American Bison Scholarship by making a tax-deductible donation to the Throlson American Bison Foundation by contacting the NBA at (303) 292-2833, by emailing info@bisoncentral.com , or by visiting http://bisoncentral.com/about-nba/throlson-american-bison-foundation .

The NBA also has a youth membership for individuals ages 21 and younger that are interested in learning more about the bison business. NBA youth members can access educational resources on the website, receive discounted conference rates, consign animals to the Gold Trophy Show & Sale held in Denver in conjunction with the National Western Stock Show, and receive an e-subscription to Bison World and the NBA newsletter, the Weekly Update, among other benefits. Learn more at http://www.bisoncentral.com .