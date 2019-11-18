Rob-See-Co launches new podcast

ELKHORN, Neb. – Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company located in Elkhorn, Neb., launched its new podcast Field Ready on Nov. 15. The podcast is hosted by Jim Robinson, genetics and biotechnology expert, and Rob-See-Co corn and soybean product manager.

The 15-minute podcast will include interviews with agronomy specialists, growers, and other guests across the seed industry about their experience in the current agricultural environment as well as up to date regional reports on interesting ag trends, field performance, and product challenges.

“At Rob-See-Co, we focus on technology, relationships and simplicity. The Field Ready podcast carries those themes directly to our audience and customers,” said Rob Robinson, CEO of Rob-See-Co. “We’re excited to provide these insights to growers in a new way.”

Host Robinson and his guests will provide information to aid growers in making improved decisions for their farms.

“Farming is a challenging business with many factors affecting the outcome of the growing season,” Robinson said. “Our hope is to help growers learn about the latest trends and seed information.”

Field Ready will release new episodes on the first and 15th of each month and is available on all streaming platforms.