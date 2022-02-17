Rob-See-Co now offers Streamline Ag products

ELKHORN, Neb. — Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company located in Elkhorn, Neb., now carries Streamline Ag seed-driven crop input products.

Streamline Ag’s product line, which address the full crop cycle, from pre-plant to post-harvest, will offer Rob-See-Co’s growers improved plant and soil health, and increased crop yields.

“We’re excited for our growers to reap the benefits of Streamline Ag,” said Jim Robinson, Rob-See-Co chief technology officer. “Streamline Ag enables our seed dealers to match crop inputs with customers genetics to minimize production risk and maximize genetic performance. It’s the perfect time to launch Streamline Ag as global investments in crop input technologies, both biological and synthetic, are at record highs. These investments are producing innovations that will, in many cases, be best positioned as part of the seed recommendation.”

“Rob-See-Co is committed to helping farmers make the most of every single seed we offer,” said Rob Robinson, Rob-See-Co founder and CEO. “Now, with Streamline Ag Seed-Driven Crop Inputs, we are privately sourcing the very best crop inputs and providing them exclusively through our Rob-See-Co dealer network to help high-yield growers improve their return on investment.”

Streamline Ag products fit into six key categories: nitrogen stabilizers, spray tank aids, foliar nutrition, biological plant nutrition, plant growth regulators, and custom solutions. Specific products include NCase for the pre-plant stage; Fortify, Tune-Up, Optalign, Optalign H2O, and ProPhase for the planting stage; NutriBoost, Nutriboost N, NutriBoose Defense, and Transit for post-emergence; and Residue Release and NCase for post-harvest applications.

“This technology platform is designed to bring the latest in yield-enhancing crop inputs directly to crop producers through the growing network of Rob-See-Co dealers across the Corn Belt.” Jeff Dilbeck, Rob-See-Co chief commerical officer says the name Streamline Ag Seed-Driven Crop Inputs is perfect for the new offering. “We are streamlining the path new innovative technology takes to get to growers and linking it to the seed decisions our growers make. “We are teaming up with our dealers in this new way to help them help their customers,” he said. “We not only help growers achieve higher yields, but also help them keep more of the money they earn.”

To learn more about Rob-See-Co’s Streamline Ag product offerings, visit http://www.robseeco.com/products .