Rob-See-Co welcomes Thrailkill as field research lead

Rob-See-Co is pleased to announce the addition of Don Thrailkill as the company’s new field research lead. In this role, Thrailkill will oversee and enhance the company’s strip trialing program, manage and improve the plot tool, lead replicated trials, and drive execution of SLA field trials, including efforts at future farm locations.

Thrailkill brings extensive experience and a passion for seed research to the team. He began his career in the late 1990s with JC Robinson Seed Company in North Platte, Neb., as an assistant corn breeder. Following the transition to Syngenta, Thrailkill served as trialing and station manager in Seward, Neb., before advancing into roles as a corn product placement scientist and early-stage corn breeder for the western corn belt.

“We are thrilled to welcome Don to Rob-See-Co,” said Jim Robinson, CTO of Rob-See-Co. “His proven track record in research and product development will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our data-driven approach to delivering value to our growers.”

A native of Emerson, Neb., Thrailkill and his wife Deb reside in Seward. They are proud parents of four children and grandparents to seven. Outside of work, Thrailkill enjoys spending time with his family, fishing, boating, gardening and cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Good launches advocacy firm

Chelsea Good, vice president of government and industry affairs and legal issues at the Livestock Marketing Association for more than 12 years, has left to launch Good & Associates, a new firm based in Leawood, Kan., that specializes in management, government affairs, strategic communications and industry relations in the agricultural sector.

LMA will be a client of the new firm, Good said in a news release. The firm will work with Tenpenny Law, her husband Chad Tenpenny’s firm.

Good is chairperson of the National Institute of Animal Agriculture and serves on the boards of the American Agricultural Law Association, Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership, the Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City, and the U.S. Animal Health Association. She is past chairperson of the Ranchland Trust of Kansas.

Before her tenure at LMA, Good served at the Kansas Department of Agriculture as staff attorney and communications director.

She holds a law degree from Washburn University School of Law, a master’s in communication studies, and three bachelor’s degrees — in agricultural communications and journalism, political science and public relations — from Kansas State University.

National Wheat Foundation names Osborne as executive director

The National Wheat Foundation board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne Osborne as executive director, effective July 1, 2025. Osborne has served as the foundation’s project manager since January 2021, playing a key role in the expansion and success of its core programs.

Under Osborne’s leadership, the foundation’s signature initiative — the National Wheat Yield Contest —has grown significantly. The contest now includes over 30 industry partners and receives more than 500 entries annually across five categories. It has led the way in innovation with the introduction of a digital yield category and an enhanced focus on wheat quality, attracting collaboration from all sectors of the wheat value chain.

“Anne has consistently shown strategic leadership, creativity, and a deep commitment to collaboration in her role with the foundation. She is exceptionally well-suited to guide the organization into the future. As the sole member of the National Wheat Foundation, NAWG relies heavily on the foundation’s exceptional work in education, outreach, and research,” said Pat Clements, president of the National Association of Wheat Growers.

A lifelong advocate for growers, Osborne brings extensive experience in agriculture. She has held leadership roles in several organizations including the North Dakota Corn Growers Association, National Corn Growers Association and Ag in the Classroom. Osborne has also served on church boards, local school boards, and worked directly with producers through roles at DuPont and as a sales agronomist in central North Dakota. She holds a bachelor of science in agricultural education from Montana State University.

Gary Broyles, Montana wheat farmer and chair of the National Wheat Foundation, added, “Appointing Anne ensures continuity in our programs and strengthens our ability to expand partnerships and continue impactful education, outreach, and research. Her leadership will benefit the entire wheat industry.”