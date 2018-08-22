Roberts: Farm bill conferees to meet Sept. 5

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., who is chairing the farm bill conference this year, has said House and Senate conferees will meet for the first time Sept. 5, one day after the House and Senate return from the Labor Day recess, E&E Daily said Tuesday.

Roberts also said that committee staffs have made progress on the differences in the two bills on conservation, but not on other issues, E&E said.

A knowledgeable House aide told The Hagstrom Report that the first public meeting is likely to be dominated by speeches by the conferees and said it is possible there will not be a second public meeting.