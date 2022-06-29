Rock, Rap, Norteño music icons join artist lineup for 150th Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair announced a new round of performers who will help the state celebrate the 150th fair. Stone Temple Pilots (sponsored by the Colorado Lottery), Lou Gramm (original lead singer of Foreigner) with special guest Berlin, T.I., and Celebración de los Charros with Los Tucanes de Tijuana presented by Mercado Motors have all joined the lineup of musical acts.

The performance lineup also features several crowd favorites including the Tommy G Memorial Demolition Derby and the Toughest Monster Truck Tour.

Stone Temple Pilots will perform on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. Thanks to the sponsorship from the Colorado Lottery, those who purchase $20 or more on a Colorado Lotto+ ticket from June 27-Sept. 4, 2022, will receive a voucher for admission courtesy of the Colorado Lottery, while supplies last. Vouchers can be redeemed for a concert ticket at coloradostatefair.com. For complete details, please visit ColoradoLottery.com.

Lou Gramm original lead singer of foreigner, will rock the Colorado State Fair with special guest Berlin on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. American rapper T.I. will perform on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. Celebración de los Charros with Los Tucanes de Tijuana, presented by Mercado Motors, will close out a full Fiesta Day with a show on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.

The Tommy G Memorial Demolition Derby honors the life of Tommy Giodone Jr., a long-time event promoter. The Tommy G Memorial Demolition Derby is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will have two performances this year: Friday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m.

Tickets to all events go on sale July 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at etix.com, by phone at 1-800-514-3849, or in person at the Colorado State Fair Box Office.

“From country and rock to some rap classics, we have an amazingly strong lineup and great talent scheduled to join us for the 150th Colorado State Fair,” said Scott Stoller, general manager of the Colorado State Fair. “Join us for the best 11 days of summer and enjoy fair favorites, new attractions, and the best fair food west of the Mississippi!”

Concert tickets are already on sale for performances from Lady A with Priscilla Block, Walker Hayes, Jim Gaffigan, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, and The Randy Rogers Band.

About the Colorado State Fair: The Colorado State Fair is an annual event held in Pueblo that creates an entertaining, inspiring, and educational inter-generational experience highlighting the preservation, promotion, and exposition of our state’s vibrant and diverse agriculture, industry, and culture.