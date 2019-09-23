Rodeo 34 winner announced

2019 marks the third year that the Greeley Stampede, Rooftop Rodeo Estes, and Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo partnered to recognize one contestant from the combined rodeo series that earned the most points for the Rodeo 34 Award.

The alliance, named after the highway that connects the three rodeos, was created to help promote the sport of rodeo. Members from the three rodeo committees meet throughout the year to share information, cross promote and build stronger rodeo alliances.

Points were given to the top 10 contestants of each rodeo event at all three rodeos. The points were determined on placing with first place earning 10 points through tenth place earning one point. To be qualified for the award, contestants were required to compete in all three rodeos.

The recipient of the Rodeo 34 Award, will receive a $3,000 gift card and a championship pure beaver custom cowboy hat courtesy of Greeley Hat Works valued at $1,650.

This year, the winner of the Rodeo 34 Award is bareback rider Blaine Kaufman of Pretty Prairie, Kan. Blaine will be recognized during the Mountain States Circuit Finals in Loveland, Colo., on Friday, Oct. 25.

The top 10 contestants from the series include:

1. Blaine Kaufman Bareback Riding 15.5 points

2. Nathan Hatchel Bull Riding 15 points

3. Kody Lamb Bareback Riding 13.5 points

4. Craig Wisehart Bareback Riding 12 points

5. Sara Cheeney Barrel Racing 12 points

6. Jake Orman Team Roping 11 points

7. Tyler McKnight Team Roping 11 points

8. Tanner Baldwin Team Roping 10 points

9. Nano Garza Team Roping 10 points

10. Shali Lord Barrel Racing 9 points