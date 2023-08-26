Rodeo Rookies

Kearney’s Gauge McBride wins the bareback riding at the 2023 Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings, Neb. Photo by Steve Moseley

Hastings rodeo titlists include PRCA beginners

HASTINGS, NEB. — A rookie Nebraska cowboy won the bareback riding at the 32nd annual Oregon Trail Rodeo.

Gauge McBride, Kearney, scored 79 points on the Korkow Rodeos horse Gunpowder to win the pro rodeo held in Hastings last weekend.

Hastings is just one of a string of rodeos the 21-year-old has had success at, in his rookie year in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He won Nebraska’s Big Rodeo in Burwell in July and Kansas Biggest Rodeo in Phillipsburg, Kan., earlier this month, placed second in Coffeyville, Kan., last week, and won third in Abilene, Kan., in early August.

A 2022 graduate of Panola College in Carthage, Texas, he’s ranked second in the Prairie Circuit standings and in the top 50 in the PRCA world standings.

McBride excelled in high school rodeo as well, winning three state bareback riding titles (2017-18, 2020) and a bull riding title in 2020, his senior year.

This is his second year of PRCA competition, and he’s gaining experience as he goes down the road.

“It’s been a lot of learning this year,” he said. “There a lot of things I would change but that’s what I have next year for.”

One of the things he’ll change is strategy for entering rodeos; McBride competed in Gooding, Idaho, on Aug. 19 then had to be in Hastings on the 20th. It’s a 15 hour drive; he and a friend drove straight through, leaving Idaho at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night and pulling into Hastings at about noon on Sunday.

He’s also gotten over being nervous at the big rodeos. “The first time at those big rodeos, I was nerved up, but this year I was more relaxed.”

Winning cures a lot of ills, too. “Winning helps a lot. It makes it more fun.”

And the rodeo lifestyle is a good one. “It’s the fun of the game, too, going around and having a great time at these rodeos, and being with your buddies every night. It’s something I don’t think you can get anywhere else.”

McBride is second in the race for the PRCA Rookie of the Year in the bareback riding, but there’s no chance of overtaking the No. 1 man, Keenan Hayes. Hayes is not only ranked first in the rookie race but is first in the world standings.



In his senior year of high school, McBride was the 2020 high school state wrestling champion in his weight class.

BRONC RIDING

In the saddle bronc riding, an 18-year-old South Dakota cowboy won the event.

Thayne Elshere, Sturgis, S.D., rode the Korkow Rodeos horse Fraid Knot, for 84 points and the championship.

It’s the same horse his dad, JJ Elshere, a retired saddle bronc rider, rode multiple times throughout his career.

And when Thayne found out he’d drawn the bronc, he called his dad for advice.

“I called him yesterday and asked him how the horse was, and how much rein to give him. He was pretty jealous that I got to get on him. He said, oh, man, he’d like that one again.”

The horse, born in 2006, is just a year younger than Elshere, and is still carrying cowboys to the pay window. “The ride felt good,” he said. “The horse was good. I was glad the horse did his job for me, and glad I got to do my job.”

A 2023 graduate of Sturgis Brown High School in Sturgis, S.D., Elshere will attend Gillette (Wyo.) College this fall, with plans of working towards a degree in the diesel program. He will compete in college rodeo in the saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Elshere is the second of five sons of JJ and Lindsay Elshere; his older cousin Trey Elshere won third in the saddle bronc riding at Hastings.

Other champions at the rodeo include tie-down roper Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., (7.8 seconds); breakaway roper KeAnn Hayes, Blanchard, Okla., (2.8 seconds); steer wrestlers Kris Rasmussen, Riverdale, Neb., and Adam Musil, Crescent, Okla., (5.4 seconds each); team ropers Cam Hoelting, Olpe, Kan., and Dawson McMaster, Madison, Kan., (5.8 seconds); barrel racer Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla., (17.60 seconds) and bull rider Patterson Starcher, Ft. Scott, Kan., (76 points).

The 2023 Miss Oregon Trail Rodeo queen was crowned during the Sunday performance.

Jessica Lange, Crofton, Neb., won the title. The 22-year-old cowgirl is a college student pursuing a degree in agri-business. She is the daughter of Roger and Jeanine Lange.

During the Aug. 19 performance, a “big check” in the amount of $2,676 was presented to the Morrison Cancer Center. Monies were raised through voluntary donations at the rodeo and go to the Cancer Center’s “From the Heart” fund. Since 2007, the rodeo has raised more than $44,000 for the Morrison Cancer Center’s “From the Heart” fund.

The rodeo was live-streamed on the Cowboy Channel app; it will be broadcast Aug. 22-24 each night at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on this year’s rodeo, visit the fairgrounds website at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com . For complete results, visit ProRodeo.com.

