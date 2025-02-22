Rogers joins NCBA leadership team

Evoto

The newly elected NCBA policy division vice chair is a Yuma, Colo., rancher with deep roots in the cattle business and a penchant for good dogs and the occasional Hawaiian shirt.

Kenny Rogers runs the Wagon Wheel Ranch, which was homesteaded in 1899. Rogers has previously served as president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, the Colorado Livestock Association and the Yuma County Cattlemen’s Association.

This week he’s spending his days and nights behind a spotlight calving cows in the cold, and looking ahead to getting down to business.

“There’s a new administration, Trump’s moving at warp speed with his things and I can’t read the tea leaves on that guy well enough to know good, bad or indifferent,” Rogers said. “We’ll have to see. We have a new secretary of agriculture who just came on board, of course farm bill needs to be handled…those things are looking right over the horizon.”

OTHER POSITIONS

He was also an advisory board member for the Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, a member of the livestock task force for the National Western Stock Show, president of the Yuma County Fair Board, and president of the Colorado Weed Management Association. He said taking that experience to the next level was a big decision.

“It’s just one of those deals,” he said. “I’ve had people on me for a couple years now, urging me to take this next step. This is kind of like being called up from the minor league team up to the majors.”

Rogers currently serves on the board of directors for the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust, as a trustee for the National Western Stock Show, and as an elder for his church.

Rogers’ family has been in the cattle business for more than 70 years and he is excited to join the leadership team to advocate for ranching families like his own.

As for the Hawaiian shirts?

“Well, at some point in time I’ll break one out,” he said.

Rogers will be joining fellow board members, including Nebraska’s Buck Wehrbein and others from across the country.