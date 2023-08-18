Rohr and Thompson awarded the Chandra Castle Memorial Scholarship

The Castle family was present to award the scholarships to Donald Rohr of rural Gosper County and Tailyn Thompson of Genoa, Colo. Photo courtesy NCTA

CURTIS, Neb. – In a testament to the enduring legacy of Chandra Castle, two promising agriculture students were honored in May as the recipients of the prestigious Chandra Castle Memorial Scholarship for the upcoming academic year at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

Donald Rohr, of rural Gosper County and a Cambridge High School graduate, and Tailyn Thompson, of Genoa, Colo., and a graduate of Limon High School, each received the coveted Chandra Castle Memorial Scholarship for $1,000. Both students are poised to begin their sophomore year at NCTA.

This award is a testament to their dedication, much like Chandra, to the field of agriculture and their pursuit of higher education. At the awards ceremony in May, Kevin Martin, student adviser, shared, “The selection for this scholarship is not typical, as we choose to honor those who are like Chandie; they are hard workers, know what they want, and they’re just super kids.”

HONORING CASTLE

The scholarship’s legacy is rooted in the memory of Chandra Castle, a student who tragically lost her life in a car accident in January 2008. Before her untimely passing, Chandra had completed the requirements for an associate degree in agribusiness and was on the cusp of earning her second degree in production agriculture. Her family, based in Olathe, Colo., has continued to honor her passion for agriculture and NCTA by annually supporting students pursuing similar dreams through these scholarships.

“The loss of Chandra was devastating to all of us,” said Martin in her honor, “she was perfect for NCTA. She was everything that this place embodies. She worked really, really hard, she had to work hard, the culture fit her, everything fit her.” Her namesake Chandie’s Castle Deli, and a Colorado Blue Spruce planted in her honor are lasting reminders of the legacy of her time here as a student.

Thompson’s agricultural journey was nurtured on the family farm in Colorado. Her love of the process of crop production led her to study agronomy and compete on the crops judging team.

Rohr is majoring in animal science with a focus on feedlot management. NCTA is a familiar place to him, growing up just 30 minutes east in Gosper County. Donald has excelled in FFA and 4H, showing and judging cattle.

Donald and Tailyn embody Chandie Castle’s qualities: hard work, determination, kindness, and a sincere enthusiasm for agricultural studies.

For more information about NCTA’s programs and scholarship opportunities, please visit ncta.unl.edu or contact 1-800-3CURTIS.