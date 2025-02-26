Rollins announces $1B ‘comprehensive’ bird flu strategy

Agriculture Brooke Rollins Wednesday announced a $1 billion comprehensive strategy to curb highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), protect the U.S. poultry industry and lower egg prices.

The money will come from the Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury, Kailee Buller, USDA chief of staff, told reporters today in response to a question. Buller was substituting for Rollins, who missed participating in the call because she was at a cabinet meeting at the White House, Buller said.

The CCC money is in addition to funding already being provided to indemnify growers for depopulated flocks.

Rollins detailed the strategy in an article published in the Wall Street Journal. In the article, Rollins said the $1 billion will be divided among $500 million for biosecurity measures, $400 million in financial relief for affected farmers, and $100 million for vaccine research. USDA will also take “action to reduce regulatory burdens” and is “exploring temporary import options.” On the call, Buller noted that the United States is already importing more eggs than usual from Turkey.

Although the Biden administration held frequent briefings by USDA and the Health and Human Services agency addressing bird flu in birds, cattle and humans, Rollins wrote, “The Biden administration did little to address the repeated outbreaks and high egg prices that followed. By contrast, the Trump administration is taking the issue seriously. American farmers need relief, and American consumers need affordable food. To every family struggling to buy eggs: We hear you, we’re fighting for you, and help is on the way.”

Details on the strategy may be found in a USDA bulletin.

Both House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., praised the effort.

Thompson said, “I want to thank President Trump and Secretary Rollins for laying out a clear and effective strategy to combat the avian flu outbreak. Today’s announcement and investment will help bring relief to consumers and better tools for industry, and I look forward to assisting the administration, states, and stakeholders address animal health and bring stability to egg prices.”

Boozman said, “Producers and consumers alike have experienced the economic burden of this outbreak since 2022. I applaud Secretary Rollins and the Trump administration for prioritizing a strategy to combat this evolving threat. I look forward to working with USDA to ensure all poultry and livestock producers’ unique challenges are taken into consideration and they have the tools they need to address animal disease risks.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said, “The Department of Agriculture’s avian flu strategy is an important step to support our farmers who are losing flocks and help consumers facing skyrocketing egg prices. The administration must also confirm it has rehired all avian response staff fired in recent weeks, and ensure that no other avian flu and animal disease response efforts are impacted by recent firings and funding freezes.”

United Egg Producers President and CEO Chad Gregory said, “UEP’s farmer-members thank President Donald Trump and the administration for stepping up to take action in the extraordinary fight against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). President Trump and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins have demonstrated their commitment to working alongside America’s egg farmers in addressing the devastation of HPAI on the U.S. egg industry by driving resources and expertise to where they are most needed.”

National Chicken Council President Harrison Kircher, whose members produce chicken for meat, said, “We applaud Secretary Rollins and the Trump administration for their desire and commitment to combat HPAI across all species – a common goal shared by U.S. broiler producers. Particularly, we appreciate the measured and science-based approach for the potential use of an effective and applicable vaccine for laying hens and turkeys, and the administration’s commitment to work with our trading partners to minimize any potential negative trade effects should a vaccine ever be used.”

Kircher also encouraged the administration to consider its petition to modify an Obama-era regulation on egg refrigeration that he said would release up to 400 million surplus broiler hatching eggs into the egg breaking market.

FMI – The Food Industry Association President and CEO Leslie Sarasin said, “We appreciate the strategy that U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Rollins and her team outlined to reduce avian flu outbreaks and look forward to working with USDA to maintain a safe, affordable and stable egg supply.

“Eggs are a critically important protein source for families and a key ingredient in many recipes. Consumers rely on all of us – producers, USDA, and food retailers and wholesalers – to keep eggs stocked, safe and affordable. We are optimistic that the strategy Secretary Rollins outlined along with the commitment of so many key players to work closely together and share information, strategies and tactics will result in the improved management and mitigation of avian flu.”

National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Ted McKinney noted in a news release that the group supports “a robust national action plan” on bird flu and that Rollins’ remarks to the group today indicated that “these steps are already underway.”