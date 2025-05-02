Rollins cites anti-DEI initiatives in first 100 days, Bonnie responds

On Thursday the Agriculture Department issued a news release pointing out that in the first 100 days of the Trump administration, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins “has worked to put farmers first and reverse the woke Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion agenda of the Biden administration.”

“It is absurd that while the Biden administration was driving up inflation, American taxpayers were forced to fund billions in woke DEI initiatives.” Rollins said n the news release.

“American farmers and ranchers don’t need DEI, they need reduced regulations and an administration that is actively putting them first. In the first 100 days of the Trump administration, USDA has done exactly that, by cancelling over 3,600 contracts and grants saving more than $5.5 billion.

“I look forward to finishing our work of cleaning out Biden’s bureaucratic basement and moving forward with this administration’s priorities that put American farmers first,” Rollins said in the release.

Rollins added that she had “canceled” the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, although “select projects may continue if it is demonstrated that a significant amount of the federal funds awarded will go to farmers.”

Rollins said she canceled the projects “to ensure that taxpayer dollars are directly supporting farmers and not serving as a green new scam slush fund for non-governmental organizations.”

In response, Robert Bonnie, the agriculture undersecretary for farm production and conservation in the Biden administration, said, “If the Trump administration thinks launching a massive trade war that lowers farmer incomes, increasing farm labor costs, weakening USDA by closing offices and running off senior staff, reducing investments in conservation, and requiring Elon Musk’s minions to sign off on farm loans is putting farmers first, I hate to think what second place looks like.”

Bonnie developed the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities.