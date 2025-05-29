Rollins cites FAS work in Costa Rica, other countries 

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced Wednesday that Costa Rica has approved a U.S. dairy facility to be registered under a new streamlined approval process and cited the Foreign Agriculture Service’s work on several trade-related efforts to improve conditions for U.S. exports.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, USDA is putting farmers first. Securing greater market access for American dairy farmers is a much-needed win for the U.S. dairy industry and will give our producers better increased access to a $130 million market in Costa Rica,” Rollins said in a news release.

USDA explained, “On May 22, Costa Rica’s National Animal Health Service (SENASA) officially approved the first American dairy cooperative for export to Costa Rica, making it the first U.S. dairy facility to be registered under the new streamlined approval process that eases market access for U.S. dairy products. This first registration paves the way for future U.S. dairy exports to Costa Rica, a $60 million market in 2024, that could have been lost if the Trump administration was not able to navigate their new process.”

International Dairy Foods Association Senior Vice President of Trade and Workforce Policy Becky Rasdall Vargas said, “This win has been several years in the making, and IDFA is grateful to have worked in partnership with USDA, the U.S. dairy industry, and the government of Costa Rica to remove this technical barrier to trade, providing expanded access to one of the most important and growing Central American markets for U.S. dairy; specifically, IDFA provided technical assistance to USDA on the process for establishment registration and food safety systems evaluation.

“U.S. dairy exports topped $8.2 billion in 2024, with Central American markets surging, including Costa Rica, Guatemala and El Salvador all importing record values of U.S. dairy. In fact, U.S. dairy exports to Costa Rica doubled in value between 2021 to 2024, growing from $31 million to $60 million.

“Markets in Central America, Southeast Asia and India are where many U.S. dairy exporters see significant opportunity for growth, and we therefore applaud this win and urge USDA and the Trump administration to continue to take an aggressive, strategic approach to opening preferential market access for U.S. dairy, including by leveraging tariffs as a short-term tool for long-term gain meant to discipline the terms of trade with another country.”

The USDA news release also noted that FAS has worked with India to reduce tariffs on U.S. bourbon imports by 50%, resulting in a likely $2 million increase in distilled spirits exports to India in 2025, with Panama to exempt U.S. pork from Panama’s import quota mechanism and Pakistan to eliminate its ban on U.S.-grown genetically engineered soybeans, resulting in the immediate sale of 65,000 metric tons of U.S.-grown soybeans in the country. The FAS efforts to expand market access also included working with Japan to lift the mandatory aflatoxin testing requirements on U.S. almonds, resulting in a likely 8% to 10% increase of U.S. almond exports to Japan annually.