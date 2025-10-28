Rollins criticizes beef processing concentration

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

In discussing beef prices Monday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins was critical of the concentration of beef processing in four firms.

In an appearance in Dallas on “The Will Cain Show” on Fox News, Rollins pointed out that four meatpacking firms process 85% of the beef in the United States and that two of the four biggest meatpacking firms are Brazilian owned.

Rollins said it’s necessary to “decentralize, deregulate” the beef processing industry, and that the importation of Argentine beef would lower the price of ground meat, which is important to lower income consumers.”

Rollins also blamed the government shutdown on the Democrats and said the government should be reopened so that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants can get their benefits.