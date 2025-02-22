Rollins holds bird flu roundtable, NCC petitions FDA

Farmers from Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Iowa, Arkansas and West Virginia joined a roundtable discussion at USDA on Thursday on the bird flu epidemic and rising egg prices. Photo courtesy USDA

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Thursday hosted a roundtable with two dozen farmers to hear their perspective on the best approaches to combat avian flu and ultimately lower egg prices, as debate continues on both those concerns,

At the same time, the National Chicken Council petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to reduce or modify rules that NCC says forces growers of chickens raised for meat to discard “perfectly nutritious and safe eggs.”

USDA said Rollins met with farmers from seven states: Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Iowa, Arkansas and West Virginia. They included egg layers, dairy, beef, and row crop farmers, among others.

“President Trump is committed to supporting our great American farmers,” Rollins said in a news release after the event.

“He understands that rural communities were crippled by Biden’s disastrous inflationary policies, and he is taking swift action to restore opportunity across our country — especially in rural communities,” Rollins said.

“The era of Biden inflation is over. We will create a new era of prosperity for American farmers. We will also work to reduce grocery costs for families, especially egg prices. This problem wasn’t created overnight, and it will take us a little time to tackle this issue, but we will take aggressive action to help our poultry farmers combat avian flu and to make eggs affordable.”

In the news release, USDA added, “As Secretary Rollins discussed, the Biden administration failed to lead on this issue. The data reveals that over the past 40 years, egg prices were the highest during the Biden years. Secretary Rollins is working with the White House on a comprehensive strategy to aggressively combat avian flu and to give poultry farmers the support and tools they need to protect their farms and to recover from outbreaks.”

Meanwhile, the NCC said its proposal to change an FDA rule on the temperature at which eggs must be shipped could alleviate the egg shortage.

“Due to fluctuating market conditions, broiler hatcheries, in some instances, have more eggs on hand than what they want to hatch,” NCC said. “These are known as ‘surplus’ hatching eggs.”

Before 2009, broiler producers could sell these surplus eggs to egg processors, known as “breakers,” to be pasteurized (cooked) and used in egg products. But in 2009, during the Obama administration, FDA issued a rule that all eggs sent anywhere in the U.S. food supply must be kept at 45°F within 36 hours after being laid.

“The refrigeration requirement is unnecessary for broiler hatching eggs since breakers already pasteurize egg products and are held to the same standard as table eggs,” NCC said.

“Granting NCC’s request would release almost 400 million eggs into the egg breaking supply each year, thus preventing the much-coveted table eggs from having to be used as ingredients in items such as salad dressings, bread, cake mix, pasta, pancake mix, mayonnaise, ice cream, pie crusts, sauces, and many other everyday food products.”

NCC also petitioned the FDA early on during the current bird flu outbreak, but was rejected by the Biden administration in 2023.