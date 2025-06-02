Rollins in Rome today and Tuesday, lists issues with other countries 

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is in Rome today and Tuesday to promote U.S. agricultural exports, urge the European Union to lower barriers to trade, and meet with officials from the United Nations food and agriculture organizations that are based there.

In a news release, USDA said Rollins “will reinforce the administration’s expectations for improved agricultural market access to Italy and the European Union and will encourage the United Nations organizations in Rome to prioritize American interests, reduce costs and focus on their core mandates.”

“The United States’ relationships with Italian buyers and consumers foster tens of billions in bilateral trade and investment,” Rollins said in the release.

“However, U.S. agricultural stakeholders have been unfairly left behind for far too long by the European Union and Italy’s high tariffs on U.S. agricultural products and numerous non-tariff barriers,” Rollins said.

“In coordination with Ambassador Tilman Fertitta, we at USDA will continue working to level the playing field and increase market opportunities with the EU and Italy for hard-working U.S. farmers, ranchers, foresters, and food processors.”

Rollins is scheduled to meet with senior Italian government and international organization officials, including:

Francesco Lollobrigida, the Italian minister of agriculture, food sovereignty, and forests

Marta Youth, deputy chief of mission and chargé d’affaires for the U.S. Embassy

Rodney Hunter, chargé d’affaires for the U.S. Mission to the UN Agencies in Rome

Qu Dongyu, UN Food and Agriculture Organization director general

Cindy McCain, the UN World Food Program executive director, an American who is the widow of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

The news release noted that Rollins visited the United Kingdom in May and plans to travel to India, Vietnam, Japan, Peru and Brazil over the next four months. The release also included short statements on the Trump administration’s views on agricultural trade with these countries: