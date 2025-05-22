Rollins praises report; corn, soy, sugar industries react

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins described the Make America Healthy Again report today as “a call to evaluate the many reasons American families, particularly children, face high rates of chronic health issues, and it encourages additional research and education on diet, environmental exposures, lack of physical activity and overmedicalization.”

“We must do more to improve the health outcomes of our kids and families, and President Trump knows agriculture is at the heart of the solution. America’s farmers and ranchers dedicate their lives to the noble cause of feeding their country and the world, and in doing so have created the safest and most abundant and affordable food supply in the world. We are working to make sure our kids and families are consuming the healthiest food we produce,” Rollins said in a news release.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Secretary Kennedy and other members of the MAHA Commission to improve our nation’s health.”

The National Corn Growers Association said the report “denigrates the safety of key pesticides used by corn growers and other farmers.”

“The Make America Healthy Again Report is filled with fear-based rather than science-based misinformation about pesticides. We are deeply troubled that claims of this magnitude are being made without any scientific basis or regard for a long history of EPA expert evaluations of these products,” NCGA said.

“Decades of extensive research and testing show that pesticides, including atrazine and glyphosate, can be applied safely for their intended uses. If the administration’s goal is to bring more efficiency to government, then why is the secretary of Health and Human Services duplicating efforts by raising questions about pesticides that have been answered repeatedly through research and reviews by federal regulatory bodies?

“We call on the administration to respect the existing body of science on pesticides and, moving forward, to include America’s farmers in discussion as this process evolves,” NCGA said.

The American Soybean Association today called the report “brazenly unscientific and damaging to consumer confidence in America’s safe, reliable food system.”

The ASA added, “Should the administration act on the report — which was drafted entirely behind closed doors — it will harm U.S. farmers, increase food costs for consumers, and worsen health outcomes for all Americans. ASA calls on President Trump, who has long been a friend of farmers, to step in and correct the commission’s deeply misguided report.”

ASA said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had “falsely assured members of Congress earlier in the week of the report’s release that, ‘there is not a single word in [the report] that should worry the American farmer.'”

ASA Director Alan Meadows, who grows soybeans in Halls, Tenn., added, “Both farmers and members of Congress tried to warn the administration that activist groups were trying to hijack the MAHA Commission to advance their longstanding goal of harming U.S. farmers. Reading this report, it appears that is exactly what has happened.”

“MAHA’s misleading report suggests glyphosate, atrazine and other pesticides essential to farmers are potential contributors to health ailments,” Meadows said.

“Activist organizations and trial lawyers are already engaged in baseless lawfare on pesticides. By bizarrely, without reason singling out two specific pesticides, the administration has offered activists a gift on a silver platter. Those groups will be poised to use the report to advance litigation aimed at taking away these tools American farmers use safely and effectively to produce our food,” Meadows said.

“It is sad — and downright unjust — that, because of this one unfounded report, those decisions likely will be made by a judge and the court of public opinion instead of the regulatory system created for these very decisions and based on years and reams of credible science and research.”

The Sugar Association said, “We are confident that continued evaluation of gold-standard evidence will reaffirm what hundreds of years of history have indicated — that balanced diets have room for moderate amounts of real sugar, which plays many important functional roles in foods and generally cannot be removed without adding industrial additives like artificial sweeteners that Americans prefer to avoid.”

“Added sugars currently make up around 12% of Americans’ total calories — the lowest level in 40 years and near the lowest level ever recorded (11% in 1909). The steep decline in added sugars intake over the past 25 years has coincided with rising rates of childhood obesity and chronic disease,” the Sugar Association said.

“We support effective, evidence-based strategies that focus on reducing overconsumption of products that most contribute to excess calorie intake, while avoiding unintended consequences like the proliferation of industrial additives like artificial sweeteners in food — far beyond their well-known and easily recognized use in diet beverages and colorful packets in restaurants.”