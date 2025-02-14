Rollins promises to support farmers, and no DEI

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins speaks to a crowd of USDA employees and lobbyists in a welcome ceremony at the Agriculture Department’s Whitten Patio this morning. On the wall behind her is the portrait of her predecessor, Tom Vilsack. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom,The Hagstrom Report

Brooke-RFP-021725

In a ceremony to welcome her at the Agriculture Department today, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins promised that she will be a voice for America’s farmers and ranchers in the Trump administration, and that USDA will no longer engage in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives or celebrate subgroups within USDA.

At an event that lasted less than half an hour, Rollins said that she takes over as secretary when American agriculture is in its worst economic situation in nearly a century and there is concern about Americans’ health.

Rollins pledged to deal with both concerns and will defend American agriculture “at the table” in the Trump administration. She also said she will ensure that American agriculture can feed all of America and the world besides.

But she said American farmers should export under conditions of fair trade.

Rollins noted that the team from the Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla and Space X who is one of President Trump’s closest advisers and supporters, has already been at USDA “a few weeks” and that she expects employees to give the DOGE team “full access.”

“We will end identity politics, identity celebrations, and DEI at USDA — period,” Rollins said.

“We will neither commemorate nor celebrate our immutable characteristics, neither among ourselves nor among Americans at large. We will instead celebrate the things that make us American: merit, faith, and liberty first among them.”

She said all personnel must return to work at the office or other workplaces, and no longer work from home.

Rollins spoke after the Trump administration accepted resignations from 75,000 government employees, according to Semafor, and announced that it will engage in a massive reduction in force, including probationary employees. Rollins did not mention the layoffs.