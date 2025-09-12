Rollins restarts farm to school grant program

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins this week formally restarted the Patrick Leahy Farm to School Grants program and said USDA will spend up to $18 million in farm-to-school projects that connect farmers to USDA’s child nutrition programs through local food procurement, agricultural education, school gardens and more.

In a news release, USDA said it had “reimagined the Farm to School Grant program, implementing several improvements, including streamlining the application, removing barriers to innovation, and emphasizing partnerships to give small family farms the best chance at success.”

At the news conference on Tuesday announcing the Make America Healthy Again strategy report, Rollins mentioned that USDA would announce the grant opportunity.

“These initiatives are one of the best ways we can deliver nutritious, high-quality meals to children, while also strengthening local agriculture,” Rollins said in a news release. “These grants will open new doors for small family farms, expand access to healthy food in schools, and inspire the next generation of Great American Farmers. Under President Trump’s leadership, USDA is proud to streamline this program, so it works better for families, farmers, and communities across our nation. Putting America’s Farmers First starts with putting our children first.”

“Since the Farm to School Grant program’s inception in 2013, USDA has awarded a total of $100 million to more than 1,200 Farm to School Grant projects across the country. This year’s grants represent the largest total amount USDA has offered in Farm to School Grants in a single year,” USDA said.

This grant opportunity is open to state and local agencies, tribes, child nutrition program operators, small- to medium-sized agriculture producers, groups of agricultural producers, and nonprofits. Applications close on Dec. 5.