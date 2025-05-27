Rollins sends $14.5M to states for meat, poultry inspection with warning

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins today announced she will send $14.5 million in reimbursements to states for meat and poultry inspection programs.

“President Trump is committed to ensuring Americans have access to a safe, affordable food supply. Today, I exercised my authority to robustly fund state meat and poultry inspection programs to ensure states can continue to partner with USDA to deliver effective and efficient food safety inspection,” said Rollins.

USDA explained, “Without this funding, states may not have the resources to continue their own inspection programs which ensure products are safe. This funding increase ensures American produced meat and poultry can make it to market and onto the tables of families across the country.”

But USDA warned, “This is not a sustainable path forward. Policymakers across the federal government should come together to think through ways to continue these critical state meat and poultry inspection programs.”

In a news release, USDA included supportive comments from state agriculture officials.

“While the Biden administration let this funding decline in recent years, the Trump administration recognizes the importance of our federal-state partnerships and will ensure services that our meat and poultry processors and producers rely on will continue to operate on a normal basis. The president’s commitment is reflected in his 2026 budget proposal, which calls on Congress to address this funding shortfall moving forward,” she added.