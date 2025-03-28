Rollins to promote ag exports in six countries 

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins she plans to visit six countries within the first six months of her tenure to promote U.S. agricultural exports. “President Trump has the backs of our farmers and ranchers,” Rollins said in a news release. “USDA remains committed to expanding market access around the world. I am going abroad to sell the bounty of American agriculture and to ensure the prosperity of our hard-working agricultural producers. Everything is on the table to get more markets for our products.”

Rollins said she will visit Vietnam, Japan, India, Peru, Brazil and the United Kingdom. The release noted that the Foreign Agricultural Service also has trade missions planned to Hong Kong, the Dominican Republic, Taiwan, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) and Peru.

USDA provided the following comments on each of the countries Rollins will visit: