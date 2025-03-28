Rollins to promote ag exports in six countries
|Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins she plans to visit six countries within the first six months of her tenure to promote U.S. agricultural exports. “President Trump has the backs of our farmers and ranchers,” Rollins said in a news release. “USDA remains committed to expanding market access around the world. I am going abroad to sell the bounty of American agriculture and to ensure the prosperity of our hard-working agricultural producers. Everything is on the table to get more markets for our products.”
Rollins said she will visit Vietnam, Japan, India, Peru, Brazil and the United Kingdom. The release noted that the Foreign Agricultural Service also has trade missions planned to Hong Kong, the Dominican Republic, Taiwan, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) and Peru.
USDA provided the following comments on each of the countries Rollins will visit:
|India: The United States is India’s sixth largest supplier of agricultural products. The U.S. has a $1.3 billion trade deficit with India.
Brazil: The United States has a $7 billion trade deficit with Brazil.
United Kingdom: The U.K, is the United States’ 14th largest agricultural export market. U.S. producers face disproportionately high tariffs and small tariff rate quota volumes when exporting to the UK.
Japan: Japan is a top five market for many key U.S. commodities, including corn, beef, pork, wheat, rice and soybeans. The U.S., however, faces competition from other countries in many of these markets.
Vietnam: Vietnam is the United States’ 10th largest agricultural export market. The U.S. has no trade agreement with Vietnam while major competitors like China do.
Peru: Peru is the United States’ third largest market for agricultural exports in South America, and the U.S. remains Peru’s second largest agricultural supplier. Key prospects for U.S. agricultural exports to Peru include ethanol, dairy products, meat, tree nuts, and pulses.
|Rolllins’ destinations do not include any of the biggest markets for U.S. farm products — Canada, China, Mexico or the European Union.