Rollins to travel to Nebraska on Monday

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins will travel to Nebraska on Monday for events with Gov. Jim Pillen, a Republican, and Rep. Adrian Smith, who is also a Republican.

Rollins, Pillen and Smith will tour Wholestone Farms, a hog processing facility in Femont, Neb., at 12:40 p.m. CT.

Rollins, Pillen and Smith will tour the Ohnoutka family farm near Valparaiso and host a roundtable with farmers beginning at 3:15 p.m. CT.

Rollins “will roll out a policy plan to improve the viability and longevity of smaller-scale family farms for generations to come,” USDA said in a media advisory.