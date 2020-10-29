Ron’s Equipment to acquire Prospect Implement

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Ron’s Equipment Company Inc., an equipment dealer servicing Colorado and Wyoming, has agreed to acquire Prospect Implement effective Nov. 1, 2020. The new location expands Ron’s Equipment’s service offering to a second location, making them better equipped to provide the region’s agriculture industry with an exceptional line of equipment and product support.

“Both organizations have a long-standing history of providing high-quality and efficient equipment to those in the ag industry in the region,” said Tillie Peart of Ron’s Equipment. “Combined, Ron’s Equipment and Prospect Implement bring over 120 years of knowledge and expertise in farm equipment that allows our sales staff to act as consultants for our clients in helping them find the best piece of equipment for the job.”

Ron’s Equipment has been family owned and operated for more than 35 years. The new location, located in Keenesburg, Colo., has been a staple in the community since 1942.

“We’ve lived in these communities for more than three decades and we strive to build long-lasting relationships with our customers,” Peart said. “We are proud to offer more jobs for our community, especially as we navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ron’s Equipment is an authorized AGCO dealer that services and sells Massey Ferguson and Hesston by Massey Ferguson hay and forage equipment. Ron’s is also the only authorized JCB dealer in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming. The organization also offers an array of used tractors and attachments. Prospect Implement was an authorized AGCO dealer and Ron’s looks forward to help carry on their legacy of excellent customer service.

For more information on product offerings, store hours, locations, and contactless pickup and delivery options, please go to http://www.ronsequipment.com.