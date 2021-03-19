Ron’s Equipment to celebrate new location with open house

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Ron’s Equipment Company Inc., an equipment dealer servicing Colorado and Wyoming, is celebrating it’s new location with a grand opening event on Friday, Apr. 9, 2021, at it’s newest location — 33894 State Highway 52, Keenesburg, CO. Ron’s Equipment acquired Prospect Implement effective Nov. 1, 2020, which expanded Ron’s Equipment’s service offering to a second location.

“We pride ourselves on achieving the highest level of customer service, and our grand opening event lets us celebrate our customers, our community and our staff’s dedication to both,” said Tillie Peart of Ron’s Equipment. “We’re so excited to showcase our new location and take time to enjoy the relationships we’ve cultivated over the last 36 years.”

The family-friendly event will offer raffle prizes such as hats, koozies and gadgets and hourly giveaways of clothing, coolers and tools provided by Ron’s Equipment vendors.

“To commemorate the event, we plan on spreading the love to our customers by providing gifts and giveaways,” Peart said.

Ron’s Equipment is an authorized JCB dealer and AGCO dealer that services and sells JCB, Massey Ferguson, Hesston by Massey Ferguson and Sunflower equipment. The organization also offers an array of used tractors and attachments.

All local COVID-19 related guidelines will be followed. For more information on product offerings, store hours, locations, and contactless pickup and delivery options, please go to http://www.ronsequipment.com .